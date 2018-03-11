Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stake Decreased by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 2.1% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,977,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,660,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,814,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,380 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,141,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,003,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 73,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $4,102,744.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,719 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,812.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.89 per share, with a total value of $518,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,203.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,123 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( NYSE:DAL ) opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,650.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr cut Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

