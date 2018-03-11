Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Stake Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907,128 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1,931.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,422,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,310 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,501,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,438 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3,253.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 403,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,759 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,896,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Timothy Manganello bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $732,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLPH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC is a develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments is Products & Service Solutions (PSS). PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers.

