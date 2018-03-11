Debenhams (DEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.46

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.46 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.82 ($0.36), with a volume of 7305748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.12 ($0.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.41) price target on shares of Debenhams in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Peel Hunt lowered Debenhams to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.76) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Debenhams from GBX 40 ($0.55) to GBX 25 ($0.35) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.62) target price on shares of Debenhams in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Debenhams from GBX 37 ($0.51) to GBX 19 ($0.26) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 34.23 ($0.47).

The company has a market capitalization of $317.02 and a P/E ratio of 645.50.

In other Debenhams news, insider David Adams purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,250 ($32,122.13). Also, insider Sergio Bucher purchased 169,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($70,046.97). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 419,000 shares of company stock worth $12,470,000.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

