Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Given a $70.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster's Entertainment’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $97.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $63.00 price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster's Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,803.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,090.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter worth $268,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

