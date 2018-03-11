Datawatch (DWCH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Datawatch Corporation is a provider of Enterprise Reporting, Report Mining and Service Center software products that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs and gain competitive advantages. Datawatch products are used in more than 20,000 companies, institutions and government agencies worldwide. Datawatch is best known for its popular report mining application called Monarch. Monarch lets users extract and manipulate data from ASCII report files produced on any mainframe, midrange, client/server or PC system. “

Get Datawatch alerts:

DWCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Datawatch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Datawatch from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Datawatch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Datawatch ( NASDAQ DWCH ) opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Datawatch has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Datawatch will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Morrison sold 35,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $360,795.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,430.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWCH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Datawatch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 240,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Datawatch by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/datawatch-dwch-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Datawatch Company Profile

Datawatch Corporation is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution and support of business computer software primarily for the self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets. The Company also provides services, including implementation and support of its software products, as well as training on their use and administration.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datawatch (DWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datawatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.