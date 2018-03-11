Datacoin (DTC) Reaches Market Cap of $704,232.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 95.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $704,232.00 and $136.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00059519 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015122 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00103029 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00023149 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00041768 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00605967 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,400,153 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.