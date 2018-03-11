Danaher Co. (DHR) Position Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,984,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,474 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,796,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Danaher by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,776,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,324,000 after purchasing an additional 994,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,150,000 after purchasing an additional 167,442 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63,327 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Co. (NYSE DHR) opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72,365.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $1,035,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rainer Blair sold 3,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $398,299.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,587.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,260 shares of company stock valued at $31,657,786 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

