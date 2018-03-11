Daktronics (DAKT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DAKT. Sidoti began coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Daktronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Daktronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Daktronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.
Daktronics (NASDAQ DAKT) opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.16. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Daktronics’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
