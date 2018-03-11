Daimler (DAI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.35 ($95.49).
Shares of Daimler (DAI) opened at €67.92 ($83.85) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €59.01 ($72.85) and a 12 month high of €76.36 ($94.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $72,660.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.90.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.