Cytosorbents (CTSO) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been given a $12.00 price target by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Cytosorbents (CTSO) opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $218.14, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.17. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 225,558 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 122,760 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption.

