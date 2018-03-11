Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. is discovering and developing proprietary cell-based therapeutics utilizing adult stem and regenerative cells derived from adipose tissue, also known as fat. The Company’s preclinical investigational therapies target cardiovascular disease, spine and orthopedic conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and new approaches for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. To facilitate processing and delivery of adipose stem and regenerative cells, Cytori has developed its proprietary Celution System to isolate and concentrate a patient’s own stem and regenerative cells in about an hour. This system will dramatically improve the speed in which personalized cell-based therapies can be delivered to patients. “

CYTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Cytori Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw reissued a buy rating and set a $1.65 target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.80.

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics ( NASDAQ CYTX ) opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Cytori Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.33% and a negative return on equity of 228.21%. equities analysts expect that Cytori Therapeutics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ag Postfinance sold 286,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $88,964.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,118,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bank Sa Swissquote sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,496,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 695,767 shares of company stock valued at $231,951. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.89% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products.

