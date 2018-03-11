Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 75,374 Altria Group Inc (MO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. Altria Group makes up 2.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.66.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO) opened at $65.65 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

