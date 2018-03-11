Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.36

News coverage about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) has trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2496628326449 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 173,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,673. The stock has a market cap of $18.69, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.62. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates in the field of cell cycle biology. The Company has generated various families of anticancer drugs that act on the cell cycle, including nucleoside analogs, cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitors, polo-like kinase (PLK) inhibitors and Aurora Kinase/vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (AK/VEGFR) inhibitors.

