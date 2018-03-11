Cryolife Inc (CRY) Holdings Reduced by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,464 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cryolife in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cryolife in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cryolife in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cryolife in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cryolife by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Inc (CRY) opened at $21.70 on Friday. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $726.04, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other news, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

