Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International (CCI) traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $88.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $45,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.84%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

