Crew Energy Inc (CR) Director Buys C$41,500.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00.

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE CR) traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.69. The company had a trading volume of 602,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,000. The firm has a market cap of $252.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00. Crew Energy Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$5.27.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.70 to C$5.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight Capital cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.45.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer. The Company’s activities are primarily focused in the Montney Resource situated in northeast British Columbia. Its Montney Resource is complemented by its Lloydminster heavy oil property in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

