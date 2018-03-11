Cree (CREE) Earns Hold Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Williams Capital currently has a $38.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

CREE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cree from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.76 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Cree (NASDAQ CREE) traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,983. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

