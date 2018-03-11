Credo (CREDO) Price Tops $0.0286 on Exchanges

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Credo has a market cap of $15.74 million and $774.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Credo has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008615 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00958945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003175 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010494 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00086945 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00172525 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Credo

Credo launched on May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo . The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio

According to CryptoCompare, “Credo is an email management platform that aims to mitigate the email spam. In order to achieve this Credo Team will implement a software to filter emails from unknown contacts and provide a payment mechanism for email receipt or response, named as BitBounce. A fee will be charged to the senders contacting unknown recipients to either the email go through or be responded to. Credo token (CREDO) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit users with rewards taking into account the attention or actions the users provide to the emails. “

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

