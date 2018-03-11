Credit Suisse Group Trims Chevron (CVX) Target Price to $123.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $223,919.86, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 133.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 59.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

