Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.02.

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE PSX) opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,742.02, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $270,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $270,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 112.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

