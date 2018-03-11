Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $22,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $295.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $355.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.22.

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. ( NASDAQ CACC ) opened at $339.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,710.00, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 24.00 and a current ratio of 24.00. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $182.50 and a 1-year high of $377.82.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.53 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 26.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 30,038 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total transaction of $9,937,471.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $319,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,925 shares of company stock valued at $38,890,579. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

