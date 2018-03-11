Credit Acceptance (CACC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $295.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $355.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.22.

Shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) traded up $7.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.58. 67,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,417. The stock has a market cap of $6,557.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $182.50 and a 1 year high of $377.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.50, for a total value of $669,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 35,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.14, for a total transaction of $11,518,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,925 shares of company stock valued at $38,890,579. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

