Crane Co. (CR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crane by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $100.00 to $99.95 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

Shares of Crane Co. ( NYSE CR ) opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $5,780.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In related news, VP Augustus I. Dupont sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,602,545.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,633.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Curran sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $1,535,337.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,647. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/crane-co-cr-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Crane Profile

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.