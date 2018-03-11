Craig Hallum Downgrades Carvana (CVNA) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.18.

Carvana (CVNA) opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Carvana has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 74.69%. equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2014 Fidel Family Trust Dated sold 1,101,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $24,951,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Carvana by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,468,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Carvana by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,345,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 262,075 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying used cars. On the Company’s platform, consumers can research and identify a vehicle, inspect it using its proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology, obtain financing and warranty coverage, purchase the vehicle and schedule delivery or pick-up, all from their desktop or mobile devices.

