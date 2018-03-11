Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126,677 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $294,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. ( COST ) opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82,764.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $561,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,288.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $3,150,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,583,577. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

