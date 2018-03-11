Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) opened at $16.50 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,060.00, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

