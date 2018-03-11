Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 0.8% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) opened at $112.28 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

