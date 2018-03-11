Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.28. 1,380,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 730,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $259.81, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 18.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,238,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 440,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/corindus-vascular-robotics-cvrs-trading-7-6-higher.html.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc is engaged in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company’s CorPath System is a medical device that brings robotic-assisted precision to radial, coronary and peripheral procedures. The workstation allows the physician greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries.

Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.