CoreSite Realty (COR) Given a $126.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.19. 299,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,788. The stock has a market cap of $4,720.00, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $969,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,207.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,530 and sold 33,806 shares valued at $3,360,066. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

