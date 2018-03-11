Control4 Corp (CTRL) Insider Greg Bishop Sells 6,072 Shares

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) insider Greg Bishop sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $153,135.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Bishop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Greg Bishop sold 21,040 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $526,210.40.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Greg Bishop sold 17,574 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $438,647.04.

On Friday, February 16th, Greg Bishop sold 2,178 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $55,713.24.

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ CTRL) opened at $25.46 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $657.71, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.42.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Control4 Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Control4 announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRL shares. Dougherty & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Control4 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Control4 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Control4 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Control4 by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Control4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Control4 by 866.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Control4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Control4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

