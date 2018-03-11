Contrasting Albemarle (ALB) & Chemours (CC)

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Chemours (NYSE:CC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Albemarle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Albemarle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chemours shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Albemarle and Chemours, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 0 5 17 0 2.77 Chemours 0 2 6 0 2.75

Albemarle presently has a consensus price target of $125.53, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. Chemours has a consensus price target of $57.81, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Albemarle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Chemours.

Profitability

This table compares Albemarle and Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle 1.79% 13.27% 6.89% Chemours 12.06% 115.54% 10.83%

Dividends

Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chemours pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albemarle pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemours pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemours has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Chemours is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albemarle and Chemours’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $3.07 billion 3.66 $54.85 million $4.25 23.94 Chemours $6.18 billion 1.48 $746.00 million $5.23 9.57

Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than Albemarle. Chemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albemarle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chemours beats Albemarle on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions. The bromine and bromine-based business includes products used in fire safety solutions and other specialty chemicals applications. The Company serves various end markets, including petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety and custom chemistry services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its joint ventures operated 31 production and research and development (R&D) facilities, as well as a number of administrative and sales offices, around the world.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins. The Chemical Solutions segment is a North American provider of industrial chemicals used in gold production, oil and gas, water treatment and other industries. It delivers customized solutions with a range of industrial and specialty chemical products for markets, including plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, industrial, mining and oil refining. Its products include titanium dioxide, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins and a portfolio of mining and industrial chemicals, including sodium cyanide. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operates 26 production facilities located in 10 countries.

