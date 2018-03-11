Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €240.00 ($296.30) price target by equities researchers at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CON. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($312.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($296.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale set a €250.00 ($308.64) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($304.94) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €285.00 ($351.85) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €254.43 ($314.12).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of Continental (ETR CON) opened at €220.90 ($272.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43,900.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Continental has a one year low of €186.55 ($230.31) and a one year high of €257.40 ($317.78).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Continental (CON) PT Set at €240.00 by Cfra” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/continental-con-pt-set-at-240-00-by-cfra.html.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The company's Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.