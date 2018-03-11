Consolidated Edison (ED) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE ED) opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $23,354.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,916,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,201,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,592 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,209,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,908,000 after acquiring an additional 147,170 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,930,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,432,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,883,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,610,000 after acquiring an additional 582,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

