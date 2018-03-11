ConocoPhillips (COP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64,672.27, a P/E ratio of -110.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,513.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

