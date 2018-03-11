Conduent (CNDT) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Conduent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Conduent has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4,102.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of -1.08.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Conduent had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,249,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,472,000 after purchasing an additional 350,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,905,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,753,000 after acquiring an additional 108,503 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP grew its holdings in Conduent by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 6,285,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conduent by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,030,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 771,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $50,741,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/conduent-cndt-research-coverage-started-at-susquehanna-bancshares.html.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.