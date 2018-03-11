Comstock Mining Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,225,932 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 15th total of 2,033,094 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN LODE) opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.35. Comstock Mining has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Get Comstock Mining alerts:

Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Comstock Mining had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 7,724.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/comstock-mining-inc-lode-short-interest-update-3.html.

About Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining Inc is a gold and silver mining company. The Company holds properties in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the Comstock District). The Company’s segments include mining and real estate. The mining segment consists of the Company’s activities and expenditures associated with mining.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.