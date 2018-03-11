Comparing PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) and CardConnect (CCN)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) and CardConnect (NASDAQ:CCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and CardConnect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $326.37 million 11.59 $36.46 million N/A N/A CardConnect N/A N/A N/A ($1.00) -15.05

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than CardConnect.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and CardConnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital N/A N/A N/A CardConnect -1.00% N/A -3.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PagSeguro Digital and CardConnect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 3 4 0 2.57 CardConnect 0 2 2 0 2.50

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $33.86, suggesting a potential downside of 3.95%. CardConnect has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given CardConnect’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CardConnect is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of CardConnect shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of CardConnect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats CardConnect on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is a provider of financial technology solution company. The Company is focused primarily on micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, In-person payments via POS devices that we sell to clients, free digital accounts, and withdrawing account balances. Its end-to-end digital ecosystem enables its customers accept payments and manage their businesses. It offers safe, affordable, simple, mobile-first solutions for merchants to accept payments and manage their cash through their PagSeguro digital accounts, without the need for a bank account. Its digital account offers more than 30 cash-in methods and six cash-out options including its PagSeguro prepaid card, all using proprietary technology platform and backed by the trusted PagSeguro and UOL brands. Its digital ecosystem also features other digital financial services, business management tools and functionalities for its clients.

CardConnect Company Profile

CardConnect Corp., formerly FinTech Acquisition Corp., is a holding company. The Company holds interests in CardConnect, LLC. The Company is a provider of payment processing solutions to merchants throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Merchant Acquiring Services and Other. The Company’s platform allows it to provide payment solutions, customer support and tools for its distribution partners and merchants. Its solutions and services enable distribution partners to manage their business and for merchants to securely accept electronic payments. Its Merchant Acquiring services business involves providing end-to-end electronic payment processing services to merchants by facilitating the exchange of information and funds between them and cardholders’ financial institutions. It undertakes or facilitates through third parties, merchant set-up and training, transaction authorization, settlement, merchant funding, merchant assistance and support, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.