Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,542.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth $881,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter worth $259,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores principally under the trade names Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Super, Minimercado Extra, Assai an the neighborhood shopping mall brand Conviva.

