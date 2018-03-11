Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Director Nick Carter Acquires 250 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Nick Carter purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 53,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,843. The company has a market cap of $843.04, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 25.22%. research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

