Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ CTBI) opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.
In related news, Director Chad C. Street purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.