Commerzbank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Kion Group (KGX)

Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Citigroup set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.50 ($99.38) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.44 ($94.37).

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) opened at €71.82 ($88.67) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.36 ($70.81) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($101.01). The firm has a market cap of $8,400.00 and a P/E ratio of 19.52.

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services. The company provides diesel and LPG gas forklift trucks, electric forklift trucks, warehouse handling equipment, platform trucks and tractors, and used trucks; Ad hoc services and spare parts; RFID, racking, automation, transport control, and stock management systems, as well as IT and logistics, and fleet data management solutions; and financing and leasing services, as well as truck rental services.

