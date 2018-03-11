Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (COLL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $26.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,518. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 73.00% and a negative net margin of 262.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 728.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,390,228.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $132,116.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,928 shares of company stock worth $1,082,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,466 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,885,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 286,138 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 860,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/collegium-pharmaceuticals-coll-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-william-blair.html.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER and ONSOLIS. Its DETERx platform provides extended-release drug delivery, while safeguarding against common methods of abuse and tampering, including crushing, chewing, and heating and injecting.

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.