Collegium Pharmaceutical’s (COLL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $26.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.17.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,518. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.
In other news, Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,390,228.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $132,116.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,928 shares of company stock worth $1,082,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,466 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,885,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 286,138 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 860,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER and ONSOLIS. Its DETERx platform provides extended-release drug delivery, while safeguarding against common methods of abuse and tampering, including crushing, chewing, and heating and injecting.
