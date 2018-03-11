CoinDash Trading 39.9% Lower This Week (CDT)

CoinDash (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, CoinDash has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. CoinDash has a total market cap of $33.31 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of CoinDash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, BigONE and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinDash alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00957068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00087217 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00174788 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CoinDash Token Profile

CoinDash launched on July 16th, 2017. CoinDash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,173,039 tokens. CoinDash’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDash is www.coindash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindash​ is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The CoinDash’s ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: CoinDash provides analytics that give users deep insight into the performance of their investments and help them make data driven decisions. Social Network: CoinDash provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: CoinDash’s marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. ​ Every action within the CoinDash platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CoinDash (CDT), an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

Buying and Selling CoinDash

CoinDash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io, BigONE, Gatecoin, EtherDelta and Binance. It is not possible to buy CoinDash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.