Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 396,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 543.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 587,248 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences ( CHRS ) traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,544. The firm has a market cap of $712.68, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.62. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Coherus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 439.16% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing biosimilar products. The Company’s business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) and bevacizumab (Avastin); Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira); Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131.

