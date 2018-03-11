Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Holdings Raised by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 546.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,121,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 1,088,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,915,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,227,063,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,076,020 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $730,914,000 after buying an additional 313,364 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,774,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $623,188,000 after buying an additional 1,358,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,636,000 after buying an additional 194,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49,813.80, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.84 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In related news, CEO Francisco Dsouza sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $17,769,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,105,024.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $1,886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 646,336 shares of company stock valued at $49,270,540. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

