Cognex Co. (CGNX) Position Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $964,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,974 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,914,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Cognex Co. ( CGNX ) opened at $56.09 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $9,734.48, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

