CNO Financial Group (CNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3,766.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 445,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 410,283 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $8,198,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,935,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 343,671 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 453,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 329,000 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

