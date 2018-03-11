CMT Trading LLC Buys New Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA)

CMT Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Liberty Sirius XM Group accounts for 0.3% of CMT Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group alerts:

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,841 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $152,142.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Sirius XM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA ) opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14,592.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/cmt-trading-llc-buys-new-position-in-liberty-sirius-xm-group-lsxma.html.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.