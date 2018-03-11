CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CMS Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of CMS Energy (CMS) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.14. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.20%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $360,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8,255.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

