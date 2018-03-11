Cleveland Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Cleveland Research restated their buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a positive rating and issued a $483.00 target price (down from $511.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $465.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $436.20.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (SHW) opened at $421.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,586.52, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $305.70 and a 1 year high of $435.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,332,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 288,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,558,000 after acquiring an additional 247,553 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $87,798,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 640,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,720,000 after acquiring an additional 233,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after acquiring an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

